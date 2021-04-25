Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jake Ball initially felt soreness in his back while on tour with England during the winter

Nottinghamshire fast bowler Jake Ball will be out for "a number of games" with a recurring back injury.

The 30-year-old was forced off with the issue in their County Championship opener earlier this month and not featured in the two games since.

Ball won the most recent of 24 England caps in 2018 but was recalled for the recent white-ball series in India.

"He'll do all the work he needs to come back fit and firing later in the season," said head coach Peter Moores.

Ball was leading wicket-taker, with 19, as Notts won last summer's T20 Blast, which led to his return to the England fold, a new deal at Trent Bridge and a spell playing for eventual winners Sydney Sixers in the recent Big Bash in Australia.

"It felt like an exciting time and like good things were just around the corner, so of course we're gutted for him," Moores added.