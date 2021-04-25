Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne scored 192 to help Queensland beat New South Wales in the 2021 Sheffield Shield Final

Glamorgan's star Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne could make his return for the county in the home Championship match against Kent.

The match on Thursday, 29 April comes three days after his arrival in the UK.

"He's keen as mustard to play, and as a batsman you can get over a flight like that a bit easier than a bowler," said coach Matthew Maynard.

Labuschagne has become one of the world's leading Test batsmen since his last Glamorgan appearance in 2019.

He scored 1114 runs in 10 four-day games in his last stint in Wales and went on to star in the 2019 Ashes series against Australia before working his way to third in the world Test rankings for batsmen.

Fellow Queenslander Michael Neser, an opening bowler, is likely to make his Glamorgan debut the following week against Lancashire.

The pair missed the start of the UK season because of their Australian domestic commitments, playing leading roles in Queensland's Sheffield Shield victory.

"They do have to quarantine but they are allowed to play at the same time as long as they just go from the ground to the hotel," explained Maynard.

"They'll have had a (Covid) test before they fly, a test on arrival, then again after two and seven days."

Their arrival will be a welcome boost to a Glamorgan side who lost their second successive Championship match, against Northants, after dominating much of the game.