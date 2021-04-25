Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ricardo Vasconcelos' highest scores have come against Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day four) Glamorgan 407: Cooke 136 & 311-5 dec: Selman 69, Carlson 59, Cooke 57, Root 56; Buck 3-65 Northamptonshire 364: Rossington 76 & 357-3 Vasconcelos 185*, Keogh 126 Northants (22 pts) beat Glamorgan (7 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Centuries from Ricardo Vasconcelos and Rob Keogh led Northants to a remarkable victory over Glamorgan after being set a demanding target of 355 in 79 overs.

A barrage of boundary blows saw the pair add 239 in just 45 overs.

Vasconcelos finished on 185 and Keogh made 126 as Northants romped to victory.

It was the first time Northants had scored more than 300 in a fourth innings against Glamorgan, who could not stem the tide.

The Welsh side were completely unable to find any bowling combinations to contain the run-rate after the pair came together as 82 for two.

Vasconcelos, whose previous highest score of 184 came against Glamorgan in 2019, hit 25 fours and a six to reach a career-best score while Keogh struck 19 fours.

Earlier Glamorgan cruised to 311 for five before declaring with aggressive fifties from Kiran Carlson and Chris Cooke.

Home captain Adam Rossington, with a possible finger fracture, was replaced as wicket-keeper by 20-year-old Harry Gouldstone in the morning session.

But his pain was eased by watching his batsmen pull off Northants' third-best successful run chase in their history and collect their first Championship win of the season.

In contrast, Glamorgan were left wondering how a game where they had made most of the running slipped away from them so quickly.