Wayne Madsen and Matt Critchley shared a fourth wicket partnership worth 138 for Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four): Durham 475 & 175-2 dec: Lees 78*, Bedingham 53* Derbyshire 267 & 280-5: Madsen 74, Critchley 69; Raine 3-58 Durham (14 pts) drew with Derbyshire (11 pts) Scorecard

Derbyshire held off Durham's charge for victory to secure a draw thanks to stand-in captain Wayne Madsen's 74.

Madsen and Matt Critchley (69) shared 138 for the fourth wicket as the mainstay of Derbyshire's 280-5.

Both were dismissed in the space of four balls as Durham had a slight chance of forcing victory early in the final session at 233-5.

But Harvey Hosein (34 not out) and Brooke Guest (15 not out) guided them through without any further loses.

Derbyshire had resumed the final day on 10-0 facing a nominal victory target of 384, but wickets proved tough to earn for Durham's bowlers.

Only openers Tom Wood (25) and Luis Reece (32) fell in the morning session, while just one more wicket went down in the afternoon, that of Leus du Plooy (16) who was one of Ben Raine's three victims in figures of 3-58.

Madsen and Critchley then compiled their their third 100-run stand of the season so far.

In doing so, they broke the Derbyshire record for a fourth-wicket partnership against Durham, previously 136 from Adrian Rollins and Mohammad Azharuddin at Chesterfield in 1994.

The draw means both sides are still searching for their first wins in Group One, Derbyshire having drawn all three matches and Durham drawing two and losing the other.