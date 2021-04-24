Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson took 3-80 to help clean up the Gloucestershire tail

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Ageas Bowl (day three) Hampshire 470: Alsop 149, Holland 114, Dawson 65; Worrall 4-75, Higgins 4-78 Gloucestershire 320: Higgins 73, Bracey 65, Brathwaite 60; Abbas 4-41 & 14-0 Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (4 pts) by 136 runs Scorecard

Hampshire's bowlers gave them hope of beating Gloucestershire as they enforced the follow-on on day three.

A dramatic final-session collapse saw the visitors dismissed for 320 as spinners Liam Dawson and Mason Crane took five wickets between them.

Ryan Higgins' 73 frustrated Hampshire, but the visitors lost their final five wickets for just 37 runs to fall one run short of avoiding batting again.

Gloucestershire reached stumps on 14-0, still 136 runs behind the hosts.

