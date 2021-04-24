This was only Haseeb Hameed's second century since he made four in his breakthrough summer of 2016

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day three): Worcestershire 436: Libby 117, Leach 84, Joseph 61, Mitchell 59, Barnard 58; Patterson-White 4-114 Nottinghamshire 276: Hameed 111, Moores 62, Slater 45; Morris 3-30 & 87-0: Slater 45*, Hameed 37* Nottinghamshire (2 pts) trail Worcestershire (4 pts) by 73 runs Scorecard

Forgotten England batsman Haseeb Hameed made his first century for Nottinghamshire, as the visitors were forced to follow on by Worcestershire.

Hameed hit 111 as Notts, 99-0 overnight, subsided to 276 all out.

After the early loss of Ben Slater for 45, Tom Moores (62) and Pears old boy Joe Clarke (27) were the only other two Notts batsmen to reach double figures.

But Notts again started well second time around to close on 87-0, with Slater on 45 and Hameed on 37.

The Notts first-innings wickets were shared mostly among the seamers, with three victims for the recalled Charlie Morris.

Captain Joe Leach, West Indies Test quickie Alzarri Joseph and spinner Brett D'Oliveira took two each as Notts were bowled out 11 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

Hameed's century was his first since 2019 and only his second since he made four tons for Lancashire in his brilliant breakthrough summer of 2016 to earn him his England call.

Following his promising start to Test cricket on tour in India in November 2016 when he made 219 runs in three matches at an average of 43.80, he lost form in 2017, dipped further the following year and was then allowed to leave Old Trafford at the end of the 2019 season.

But he has found form following his move to Nottingham, having hit three half-centuries in five Bob Willis Trophy matches last summer - and he is now maybe on course for a second ton in this match.