Last updated on .From the section Counties

Surrey batsman Ollie Pope was furious with himself after getting out for 32

LV= County Championship Group Two, Lord's (day two) Surrey 154 & 105-3: Burns 54*, Pope 32 Middlesex 268: Robson 95, White 72; Topley 4-56 Surrey (3 pts) trail Middlesex (5 pts) by nine runs Scorecard

Middlesex ended day two of their County Championship derby against Surrey on top after gaining a 114-run first-innings lead at Lord's.

Resuming on 114-3, Middlesex were all out for 268 just before tea.

Sam Robson was dismissed for 95 by Reece Topley, one of four wickets for the paceman, while Robbie White made 72 and Toby Roland-Jones 46 not out.

Surrey closed on 105-3 in their second innings with Rory Burns on 54, while Ollie Pope was out for 32.

England opener Burns' composed half-century kept Surrey in the game after they had fallen to 20-2 in their second innings, with Hashim Amla bagging a pair.

But the wicket of England team-mate Pope, an edge behind off Martin Andersson, made sure Middlesex remained in the driving seat.

Earlier, Surrey had fought back well with the ball either side of lunch, led by Topley and Jordan Clark (3-58), as Middlesex stumbled from 149-3 to 228-8.

Opener Robson was the seventh wicket to fall when he was pinned lbw by the impressive left-armer Topley, five short of a second century of the campaign.

But Roland-Jones' knock, with good support from number 10 Ethan Bamber, took Middlesex's lead past 100.

Surrey will still have hope of setting their opponents a challenging target with England pair Burns and Ben Foakes seeing them through to stumps and batting to come, although big partnerships have been hard to come by in the match so far.