David Bedingham's innings of 257 followed up his unbeaten score of 180 against Nottinghamshire earlier this month

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two): Durham 475: Bedingham 257, Burnham 75; Connors 5-83 Derbyshire 148-5: Madsen 76*, Critchley 40; Rushworth 4-27 Derbyshire (1 pt) trail Durham (4 pts) by 327 runs Scorecard

David Bedingham struck the second-highest score in Durham's first-class history to put them firmly in command on day two against Derbyshire.

His innings of 257, which included 33 fours, enabled Durham to post 475, with visiting seamer Sam Conners claiming his maiden five-wicket haul.

An opening burst from Chris Rushworth (4-27) then reduced Derbyshire to 26-3 in reply.

Wayne Madsen led their recovery to 148-5 with a defiant unbeaten 76.

Bedingham and Rushworth star for Durham

Bedingham's titanic career-best knock, spread across a nine-hour marathon at the crease, was only just short of Martin Love's record 273 for Durham against Hampshire 18 years ago.

Despite Durham's dominance, the South African and Ned Eckersley (34) narrowly failed to register a fourth batting bonus point as they extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 109 after resuming on 307-4.

Although Derbyshire seamer George Scrimshaw collected his maiden first-class scalp - that of Stuart Poynter - the tail wagged vigorously in support of Bedingham, who became the first player to pass 250 this season.

His was eventually the penultimate wicket to fall, caught behind off Conners, who then removed Matt Salisbury (14) in the same fashion to wrap up the innings with figures of 5-73.

Derbyshire's daunting task was made no easier when Rushworth swept away their top three in rapid succession, knocking back Tom Wood's off stump and trapping Leus du Plooy leg before two balls later for a double wicket maiden.

Luis Reece (15) soon followed, although he looked unlucky to be given out caught down the leg side, before Madsen and Matt Critchley (40) stabilised the innings with a fourth-wicket stand of 106.

However, Rushworth returned to pierce Critchley's defences - taking his 500th Championship wicket for Durham in the process - and Ben Aitchison (two) soon followed, bowled by Ben Raine without playing a shot.