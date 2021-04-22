Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sussex's George Garton, who trapped Joe Root leg before, finished with figures of 3-25 from his 11 overs

LV= County Championship Group Three, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one) Yorkshire 150: Lyth 42; Garton 3-25 Sussex 118-3: Haines 71*; Olivier 2-30 Sussex (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (1 pt) by 32 runs Scorecard

Sussex bowled Yorkshire out for 150 on day one of their County Championship match before reaching 118-3 in reply.

George Garton took three wickets - including England captain Joe Root who was pinned leg before for five - as the visitors' innings lasted just 51 overs.

In reply at Hove, Sussex opener Tom Haines finished unbeaten on 71, making his third half-century of the season.

Yorkshire paceman Duanne Olivier took two late wickets, with Sussex closing 32 runs behind.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Yorkshire looked well set for a big first-innings score at 60-0.

But the introduction of Garton was an inspired change as he picked up the key wickets of Adam Lyth (42), Root, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (17), and then held a fine slip catch to dismiss Gary Ballance (18) in the morning session.

Yorkshire's tail was quickly swept up after lunch before Haines starred with the bat for Sussex.

The White Rose county rallied with the ball late on though as Aaron Thomason, Stiaan van Zyl and night watchman Henry Crocombe all fell cheaply for the home side.