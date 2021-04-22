Last updated on .From the section Counties

Josh Bohannon's 87 came off 211 deliveries and included eight fours

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day one) Lancashire 260-7: Bohannon 87, Vilas 53; Stevens 2-35 Kent: Yet to bat Kent 2 pts, Lancashire 2 pts Scorecard

Lancashire's County Championship fixture with Kent in Canterbury remains in the balance as the visitors finished day one on 260-7.

Josh Bohannon (87) fell agonisingly short of his second first-class century, pinned lbw by Miguel Cummins with six overs left before the close.

Lancashire were 85-4, but were rescued by a 102-run partnership from Bohannon and skipper Dane Vilas (53).

Luke Wood (28 not out) and Danny Lamb (12 not out) were unbeaten at stumps.

Kent won the toss and their decision to field seemed justified as Daniel Bell-Drummond's side had the better of the first two sessions.

But Bohannon and Vilas' partnership looked like it may swing the fixture in Lancashire's favour, before they both fell after tea to leave things evenly poised.

Kent stalwart Darren Stevens (2-35) and former West Indies paceman Cummins (2-61) were the pick of the bowlers.

The hosts took two bowling points while Lancashire added two bonus points with the bat.