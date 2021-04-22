Last updated on .From the section Counties

Marchant de Lange picked up the wicket of Leicestershire captain Colin Ackermann

LV= County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one) Leicestershire 233: Hill 68; C Overton 3-39, Leach 2-23 Somerset 53-3: Klein 2-24 Somerset (3 pts) trail Leicestershire (2 pts) by 180 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire picked up three early wickets with the new ball to keep Somerset in check after the visitors had earlier bowled them out for 233.

The Foxes were unable to capitalise on winning the toss despite Lewis Hill's 68 and 36 from opener Hassan Azad.

Craig Overton (3-39), Lewis Gregory (2-39) and Jack Leach (2-23) all made regular breakthroughs to restrict them.

Somerset were 39-3 in reply before Tom Abell (13 not out) and Leach (10 not out) guided them to 53-3 at stumps.

Tom Banton (15), Tom Lammonby (8) and James Hildreth (5) all fell cheaply with Dieter Klein (2-24) getting new-ball success alongside Chris Wright (1-29).

Nightwatchman Leach will resume in the morning alongside his skipper Abell with his side 180 runs behind with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier in the day, Leicestershire made a decent start with Australia international Marcus Harris adding 40 for the first wicket with Azad before chopping Gregory on to his stumps to depart for 19 on his Leicestershire debut.

The hosts looked in trouble at 74-5 before Hill and Ben Mike (26) added 59 for the sixth wicket. Callum Parkinson (27) also shared a 47-run stand for the seventh before Hill's fourth consecutive half-century ended with a miscued glance off Overton to Banton at mid-wicket.

Leicestershire's tail continued to wag as the last two wickets added another 48 to give them a fighting chance.