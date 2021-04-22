Fit-again England fast bowler Olly Stone has made a fine start to the new season with Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston (day one) Essex 295: Browne 68, Walter 66, ten Doeschate 56, Cook 46; Hannon-Dalby 4-73, Stone 4-89 Warwickshire 7-0 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Essex (2 pts) by 288 runs Scorecard

England fast bowler Olly Stone kept up his fine start to the season as he took 4-89 to help bowl out Essex for 295.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby weighed in too with the last four wickets as the red-ball kings - county champions in 2017 and 2019 and Bob Willis Trophy winners in 2020 - claimed only two batting points.

Nick Browne (68), Paul Walter (66) and Ryan ten Doeschate (56) made half-centuries and Sir Alastair Cook hit 46.

But it was the Bears' day as they survived four overs to close on 7-0.

Essex were given a brisk start by former England captain Cook, who batted fluently on a ground where he averages over 50 in first-class cricket before being caught behind to become the first of two victims for the recalled Craig Miles. The fast bowler trapped captain Tom Westley lbw before Dan Lawrence chipped Stone to mid-wicket.

Having seen three wickets go down for 17, Browne was missed by Sam Hain at second slip as he and Walter batted through the afternoon session - but neither could survive a hostile spell from the fully fit-again Stone after tea.

Essex benefited from a key stand of 47 between captain ten Doeschate and Adam Wheater before the Bears took the new ball. And, although ten Doeschate took on the challenge of chasing a third batting point with some big blows, he fell five short, having become the last of Hannon-Dalby's four victims.

Captain Will Rhodes then made all seven runs as he and stand-in opener Rob Yates, again deputising at the top of the order for the injured Dom Sibley, safely reached the close after seeing off two overs each from Jamie Porter and Sam Cook.

Warwickshire and England bowler Olly Stone:

"The day ebbed and flowed. It was nice to bowl them out for under 300 after losing the toss on a good wicket. That made it a good day for us.

"It's important that we try to hunt as a pack so that if the first two bowlers don't get the rewards, the next two come on and take advantage.

"It was a really good team effort. It was a great contest out there. They are a good bunch of lads and I loved it."

Essex batsman Nick Browne:

"We are quite happy with the total, although it could have been better. It was hard going out there, but I enjoyed batting with Paul Walter who batted very well.

"Then Ryan batted really well later in the day. Credit to Olly Stone and Olly Hannon-Dalby. They kept going and bowled well all day.

"Cookie's innings was amazing. I have batted with Cookie a lot of times over the years and never seen him bat like that before - he looked like Bradman."