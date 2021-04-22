Last updated on .From the section Counties

David Bedingham continued his fine form with the bat as he moved on to 170 not out against Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one) Durham 307-4: Bedingham 170*, Burnham 75; Conners 3-54 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Durham 3pts, Derbys 1pt Scorecard

David Bedingham celebrated his 27th birthday with an unbeaten 170 as Durham dominated day one against Derbyshire.

The South African's second century of the campaign has seen him move to the top of the run-scoring charts.

Durham were wobbling on 7-2 when they lost Will Young (1) and Scott Borthwick (0) in successive balls before Bedingham and Jack Burnham (75) shared 134 to lead their side to 307-4.

Sam Conners was the pick of Derbyshire's bowlers with 3-54.

Bedingham's century came in 143 balls, including 15 fours, and he is closing in on the career-best 180 not out he struck in the opening game of the season against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Durham won the toss and chose to bat in brilliant sunshine and under a cloudless sky at Chester-le-Street but soon lost Young, who edged a ball from Conners to the slip cordon.

Home captain Borthwick fell next delivery for a first-ball duck, trapped in front to a ball which appeared to stay low.

Bedingham survived Conners' hat-trick ball, but the Derbyshire seamer maintained the pressure and the South African had to put in a desperate dive to avoid being run out for one by Fynn Hudson-Prentice.

Alex Lees made 39 before becoming Conners' third victim and Matthew Critchley picked up Derbyshire's fourth and final wicket of the day when he had Burnham caught behind.

Durham notched their third bonus point before the close, passing the 300-run mark, with Bedingham and Ned Eckersley set to return on day two to continue a stand that is so far worth an unbroken 65.