Scans showed Dom Sibley has fractured his right middle finger

England opener Dom Sibley is to miss Warwickshire's next two County Championship matches after fracturing a finger while fielding in their victory at Nottinghamshire last week.

The 25-year-old will miss the game against Essex - starting on Thursday - and the trip to Durham from 29 April.

Sibley's injury will be "reviewed" by medical teams at the end of the month.

It is hoped he will recover in time for the start of England's Test series against New Zealand in June.

Sibley did not bat in either of the Bears' innings at Trent Bridge, where they chased 333 batting last to beat Notts by three wickets.

He made 29 and 0 not out in his two innings in Warwickshire's drawn County Championship opener against Derbyshire earlier this month.