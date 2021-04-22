Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Wood has won 88 caps for England across the three formats of the game

Mark Wood's last game of cricket was a one-day international for England against India - his next will be for amateur club Ashington against Shotley Bridge.

The fast bowler will line up for his boyhood team on Saturday in the second tier of the North East Premier League as he steps up his preparations for the home summer with Durham and England.

The Shotley Bridge opposition will include England assistant coach Paul Collingwood, who has returned to club cricket since ending his professional career in 2018.

Fortunately for the amateurs in the Shotley Bridge side, Wood is likely to play as a batsman, rather than bowling in excess of 90mph.

Because of coronavirus, recreational cricketers are currently not permitted to use changing rooms and have to supply their own refreshments.

The same will go for Wood and Collingwood, who will swap the luxuries of the international game for getting changed outdoors and bringing their own teas.

Wood's last competitive game for Ashington - the club which also produced former England fast bowler Steve Harmison - was in 2012.

He played a friendly for the Mighty Acorns in 2014, a year before his England debut.

The 31-year-old has played 18 Tests, 55 ODIs and 15 Twenty20s, and was part of the team that won the 2019 World Cup.