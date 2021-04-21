Scotland will play their first matches in 17 months with two one-day internationals against the Netherlands in May

Scotland men's head coach Shane Burger says it is vital this year's T20 World Cup goes ahead "for world cricket's sake".

The event, which the Scots have qualified for, was scheduled to be held in Australia last year before being postponed because of Covid-19.

It has been moved to October, but new host India is now on the UK's travel 'red list' amid a surge in cases.

Burger is "very concerned" but hopes another postponement can be avoided.

"It is very scary to see the numbers that are currently being shown in India," the South African said.

"What gives me hope is that the Indian Premier League is carrying on and maybe there could be other options they look at.

"But the key to all of this is that it is important the tournament goes ahead, not only for our sake, but also for world cricket's sake.

"I think that has to happen. How that is done, guys of a higher pay grade than me have to make those decisions. We are preparing right now as if it is going ahead."

It has been announced that Burger's side will play two one-day internationals against Netherlands in Rotterdam in May. Those matches will be their first since facing United Arab Emirates in December 2019.

"I think to myself, 'that is crazy, how bizarre is that?' But if I take the positives out of that I think it presents opportunity," Burger added.

"What this might do in the summer is bring more people to the game of cricket, get them playing.

"It is going to bring us opportunities to play more against full member nations, because everybody is crying out and craving cricket at the moment."