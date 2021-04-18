Last updated on .From the section Counties

Mohammad Abbas finished with match figures of 9-39

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day four): Hampshire 319 & 290-4 dec: Holland 146*, Northeast 118 Middlesex 79 & 281: White 73, Gubbins 67; Holland 3-19, Abbas 3-28, Abbott 3-64 Hampshire (22 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by 249 runs Scorecard

Hampshire took the final six Middlesex wickets they needed before lunch on day four to make it back-to-back wins in the County Championship.

Resuming on 208-4 and facing a victory target of 521, Ian Holland pinned Robbie White lbw in the second over without adding to his overnight 73.

Holland (3-19) got Martin Andersson before Middlesex were eventually all out for 281, to lose by 249 runs.

Paceman Mohammad Abbas claimed 3-28 to finish with nine wickets in the match.

It was also a game to remember for all-rounder Holland as he added a fine bowling performance to scores of 64 and a career-best 146 not out with the bat.

Middlesex have now lost their first two fixtures in Group Two following the four-wicket defeat by Somerset in the opening round of the season.