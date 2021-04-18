Last updated on .From the section Counties

Lewis Hill and Hassan Azad defied Surrey after tea

LV= County Championship Group Two, Kia Oval, London (day four): Leicestershire 375 & 295-3: Azad 144*, Hill 69*; Clark 2-37 Surrey 672-8 dec: Pope 245, Smith 123, Foakes 87 Surrey (15 pts) drew with Leicestershire (13 pts) Scorecard

Hassan Azad made a heroic century as Leicestershire batted throughout the final day to secure a draw against Surrey in the County Championship.

The opener was unbeaten on 144 and had helped his side to 295-3 when the captains decided to shake hands.

Leicestershire resumed on 21-0 in their second innings, still 276 runs behind, but Azad and Lewis Hill (69 not out) guided the visitors to safety.

They put on 152 for the fourth wicket, with Azad facing 280 balls in total.

On a flat Oval track, on which Surrey scored 672-8 in their first innings, the hosts could not make the regular breakthroughs they needed for victory.

Jordan Clark had given them a sniff before lunch when he removed Sam Evans and Harry Dearden in consecutive deliveries to leave the Foxes 82-2.

However, Surrey only managed to dismiss Colin Ackermann (29) in the afternoon session when he edged spinner Amar Virdi behind to Ben Foakes.

With seven wickets still needed after tea, Surrey were left with too much to do as Azad went on to compile his fifth first-class century and a career-best score.

As the game fizzled out and with the new ball due, opening pair Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman were even given a rare bowl before Surrey's pacemen returned, but they were unable to break Azad and Hill's partnership.

Both sides have now lost one and drawn one game in Group Two.