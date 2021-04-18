LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Glamorgan 285: Carlson 127*; Robinson 4-50 & 348: Carlson 132, Taylor 84; Robinson 9-78 Sussex 481: Van Zyl 113; Hogan 4-46 & 154-2: Thomason 78*, Clark 54* Sussex (24 pts) beat Glamorgan (4 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson claimed a career-best 9-78 to set up an eight-wicket victory over Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Six of Robinson's wickets were leg-before as he ripped through the Glamorgan tail.

Set 154 to win in 51 overs, Aaron Thomason and Tom Clark saw them comfortably home.

The match was remarkable for the total of 18 lbw decisions, equalling a county championship record.

Earlier Glamorgan looked like making Sussex work harder for their victory despite losing Kiran Carlson for 132 early in the day, taking his match aggregate to 259 for once out.

Callum Taylor and Dan Douthwaite battled through 42 overs in a stand of 79, but Robinson came back in a four-wicket blast after lunch to underline his England credentials after being in the national squad without getting a game.

The last home four wickets added only three runs with Taylor last out in a total of 349, caught at deep cover for a five-hour 84.

A placid pitch gave Glamorgan little encouragement in the final session with Thomason (78 not out) and Haines (54 not out) improving their averages as both scored their second half-centuries of the game.

Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson told BBC Radio Sussex:

"Chuffed to get the personal milestone but also for the lads since we've worked so hard all winter to get to the place for this win, it's a great day for us.

"We tried hard to get the ball reversing and when it happens, it's very hard to face for a new bat. It was something we spoke about at lunch and it worked, they were five down at lunch and it looked like a draw.

"England are going to pick a squad for the New Zealand series next month and I've had a nice text from (England coach) Chris Silverwood saying 'well bowled', that's always nice.

"I've just got to do what I'm doing with Sussex, keep putting performances in and knocking on the door, and hopefully I'll get selected."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"Every now and then you take your hat off to an incredible individual display, Ollie Robinson certainly did that and it was as good a bowling display as I've seen in county cricket for a long time, it was the difference between the sides.

"I was delighted with the fight we showed with the bat, Carlson with two hundreds in the game, the start Lloyd gave us in an unfamiliar position, Douthwaite playing out of character and Callum as well.

"A lot of pleasing performances including the way Hogan led the attack in his hundredth game, a lot more positives than negatives in the game.

"There won't be too many changes for Northampton unless there are injuries (from this game). Ruaidhri Smith (hamstring) will be a while yet, and Jamie McIlroy will be out for six to eight weeks with a stress fracture of the rib."