County Championship: Yorkshire beat Kent by 200 runs
|Kent 265 & 244: Milnes 78, Stevens 47, Willey 5-61
|Yorkshire 379 & 330-5 dec: Lyth 116, Root 101, Brook 66*
|Yorkshire (23 pts) beat Kent (5 pts) by 200 runs
Yorkshire's bowlers eventually wrapped up victory over Kent on the final day of their Group Three encounter.
Resuming on 33-2 and chasing an unlikely 445 to win, Kent slumped to 86-5 before lunch at Canterbury.
Yet nightwatchman Matt Milnes led the resistance with support from Ollie Robinson and Darren Stevens (47).
Milnes had reached a career-best score of 78 before being trapped lbw by David Willey, who cleared up the tail to end with 5-61 and seal a 200-run win.
Yorkshire appeared well on course to win when Willey removed Daniel Bell-Drummond's off stump in the first over of the day and Jordan Thompson (3-24) picked up the wickets of Joe Denly (30) and Jack Leaning for a duck in quick succession.
But Robinson was the only man to fall in the afternoon session, edging behind off Duane Olivier, as the hosts reached 193-6 at tea.
Willey got the crucial breakthrough when he trapped Milnes, who batted for almost five hours to eclipse his previous best first-class score of 43, with the new ball.
The England limited-overs international then removed Stevens in his next over when the veteran all-rounder chipped to Joe Root at mid-wicket.
Willey then saw off Miguel Cummins lbw and, with Harry Podmore unable to bat, secured Yorkshire's first win of the County Championship campaign.