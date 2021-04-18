IPL: Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers blast RCB to win over Kolkata

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments5

AB de Villiers
South African AB de Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018
Indian Premier League, Chennai
Royal Challengers Bangalore 204-4 (20 overs): Maxwell 78 (49), De Villiers 76* (34)
Kolkata Knight Riders 166-8 (20 overs): Russell 31 (20), Jamieson 3-41
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 38 runs
Scorecard

Spectacular batting from Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers propelled Indian Premier League leaders Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 38-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Maxwell made 78 from 49 balls and De Villiers 76 not out from 34 to take Bangalore to 204-4 in Chennai.

Andre Russell tried to keep Kolkata alive with 31 from 20 balls, but they fell well short on 166-8.

Bangalore are the only team to remain unbeaten so far this season.

Kolkata, led by England captain Eoin Morgan, have now tasted back-to-back defeats after an opening win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For Virat Kohli's Bangalore, there is optimism they can finally win the title for the first time, having only reached the play-offs on three occasions and never appeared in the final.

One reason for the growing expectation is the form of Australian Maxwell, who has been rejuvenated by his move from Punjab Kings and is currently the tournament's leading run-scorer.

He arrived at 9-2 in the second over after leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy had Kohli brilliantly caught by Rahul Tripathi for five then bowled Rajat Patidar for one.

What followed was an awesome display of power and invention, including one outrageous reverse-hit for one of three sixes.

De Villiers was even more destructive, going through his full repertoire to take 56 runs off the final three overs.

The batting was backed up by a complete bowling performance, particularly from seamer Harshal Patel, the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

He returned 2-17 from his four overs, a yorker to bowl Russell sealing the win at the beginning of the final over.

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson weighed in with 3-41, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 2-34.

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by Sonofabel, today at 15:22

    Bowling has always let RCB down but dare I say it looks half decent this year. Perhaps they have a chance...

  • Comment posted by gdeepank, today at 15:18

    RCB have made the finals, losing on all occasions.

  • Comment posted by Viv18, today at 15:18

    When AB deVilliers is on songs, he brings complete chaos to the opposition. Such a high-quality batsman. Nobody does such things at Chennai and he did it twice.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 15:22

      duncan brownley replied:
      As Billy below says too when your on fire it goes and saw the score at 140 with 3 overs to go thought wonder what they can post ...

      Check later and boom a run fest for the last part and that has to knock the stuffing out of you too as a fielding team.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 15:15

    Nothing much to be done with AB in full flow. Maxwell firing too and it is goodnight.

    But yet RCB flatter to deceive every year.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC