Mohammad Abbas took the first Middlesex wicket, bowling Sam Robson

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three): Hampshire 319 & 290-4 dec: Holland 146*, Northeast 118 Middlesex 79 & 208-4: White 73*, Gubbins 67; Abbas 2-14 Middlesex (3 pts) need another 323 runs to beat Hampshire (6 pts) Scorecard

Hampshire need six more Middlesex wickets on the final day to make it back-to-back County Championship wins.

Set a target of 531 for victory, Middlesex closed on 208-4 having recovered from 33-3 at The Ageas Bowl.

Nick Gubbins (67) and Robbie White (73 not out) led the fightback with a stand of 122 but Middlesex face an uphill battle to take anything from the game.

Earlier, Hampshire moved from 204-2 to 290-4 declared with Ian Holland (146no) and Sam Northeast (118) starring.

White's battling knock of more than three hours gave his side a glimmer of hope, but with fine weather forecast in Southampton on Sunday and Middlesex still trailing by 323, Hampshire remain big favourites.

Home opener Holland capped a fine game with a first-class best score to add to his 64 in the first innings, while Northeast made his 25th career hundred.

Their third-wicket stand was worth 257 when Northeast was bowled by Steven Finn before Hampshire declared in the morning session.

Hampshire looked as though they might wrap up victory inside three days when Middlesex were three down quickly, but their bowlers were frustrated after tea despite Holland claiming the wicket of Gubbins.