Since joining the Bears from Northants in 2017, injury-hit Olly Stone has only played 14 Championship games but he has now taken a healthy 63 wickets at less than 20 apiece

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 273 & 260: Clarke 56, Hameed 53; Briggs 4-68, Stone 3-66 Warwickshire 201& 85-3: Rhodes 44 Warwickshire (4 pts) need a further 248 runs to beat Nottinghamshire (5 pts) Scorecard

Warwickshire will start day four at Trent Bridge on 85-3 as they bid to deny Nottinghamshire a first red-ball win in almost three years.

The visitors, set 333 to win and almost certainly a man short without injured England opener Dom Sibley, were up against it when Rob Yates and India Test player Hanuma Vihari fell cheaply.

But losing skipper Will Rhodes in the final over was a big blow to the Bears.

Earlier, England's Olly Stone took 3-66 to help to bowl out Notts for 260.

Backed by spinner Danny Briggs (4-68), fit-again Stone took two of the wickets to end with five in the match as Notts, 128-2 overnight, were hauled back.

But stand-in opener Yates struggled for 26 balls to make only 2 before falling LBW to England star Stuart Broad, Lyndon James then ensured a second failure in the match for Vihari and Liam Patterson-White struck with the third ball of the day's final over to perhaps crucially trap Rhodes in front for 44.

Nottinghamshire, relegated from Division One without a single victory in 2019 and limited to only five winless Bob Willis Trophy games in 2020, have not triumphed in first-class county cricket since beating then champions Essex at Chelmsford in June 2018.

In accordance with all the day's County Championship games up and down the country, play was adjourned for an hour and 20 minutes in mid-afternoon to mark Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.