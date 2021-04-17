Last updated on .From the section Counties

Adam Lyth's 116 came off 169 deliveries and featured 15 fours

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day three): Kent 265 & 33-2: Bell-Drummond 24* Yorkshire 379 & 330-5 dec: Lyth 116, Root 101, Brook 66*; Denly 2-61 Kent (5 pts) trail Yorkshire (7 pts) by 411 runs with eight wickets remaining Scorecard

Joe Root's first Championship century in two years put Yorkshire on course for victory over Kent as Adam Lyth also hit a ton on day three at Canterbury.

England Test captain Root hit 101 as he shared productive stands of 119 with Lyth and 96 with Harry Brook (66no).

Lyth top-scored with 116 as Yorkshire declared on 330-5 to leave Kent an improbable victory target of 445.

That task became even more daunting as Jordan Cox and Zak Crawley both fell before stumps, Kent closing on 33-2.

Trailing by 411 heading into the final day, Kent will need a captain's innings from Daniel Bell-Drummond (24no), as well as looking to Joe Denly next down the order, to stave off what appears a likely defeat.

Denly will be hoping to replicate the effort of England team-mate Root, who compiled a composed 138-ball ton, his first century in the County Championship since April 2019.

After reaching the milestone, however, Root was bowled next ball when attempting to lift the leg-spin of Denly back over his head.

It was a timely innings from the England captain, who shook off his struggles since his Championship return having been dismissed for 16, 13 and 11 in his prior three innings.

But it did not overshadow the effort of Lyth, who followed up his 97 on the first day by passing the century mark this time and has now recorded at least a half-century in all four of his innings so far this season.

Lyth continued his fine day with a catch at second slip to remove Crawley, shortly after Cox was bowled by David Willey, as Yorkshire took two wickets before the close to shift the advantage even further in their favour.