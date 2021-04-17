Last updated on .From the section Counties

Lancashire's Steven Croft scored the 14th first-class century of his career

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day three): Lancashire 305 & 296-7 dec: Croft 103*, Davies 36, Bailey 34 Northants 177 & 59-3: Vasconcelos 22*, Procter 15* Northants (3 pts) require 366 more runs to beat Lancashire (5 pts) Scorecard

Steven Croft struck a superb unbeaten century at Emirates Old Trafford as Lancashire set up a final-day victory charge against Northamptonshire.

Set a nominal 425, Northants closed on 59-3 after a superb spell from England white-ball fast bowler Saqib Mahmood.

Having resumed day three on 60-0, Lancashire lost openers Keaton Jennings and Alex Davies in quick succession.

But Croft's 103 not out helped them to 296-7 declared, before Mahmood's late burst put Northants in further trouble.

First he had Ben Curran caught by Rob Jones for 14, before removing number three Emilio Gay for a duck four deliveries later.

Rob Keogh also fell for four, dismissed by Tom Bailey (1-21), meaning Ricardo Vasconcelos (22 not out) and Luke Procter (15 not out) will resume on the fourth day.

It was Croft's fine knock that put the Red Rose in the strong position, hitting seven fours and a six during his 174-ball innings.

His consistency and composure made up for several other batsmen getting starts - including Jennings (27), Davies (36) and Bailey (34) - but failing to go on.