Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Parkinson returned figures of 3-49

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one): Lancashire 305 & 60-0: Davies 36*, Jennings 23* Northants 177: Rossington 49, Kerrigan 45* Lancashire 5 pts, Northants 3 pts Scorecard

Lancashire dismissed Northamptonshire for 177 on day two as the Red Rose took control at Emirates Old Trafford.

The hosts added 41 to their overnight total to finish their first innings 305 all out, with ex-Lancashire spinner Simon Kerrigan taking 4-60.

Northants were then reduced to 87-8 in reply, only for Kerrigan (45 not out) and Adam Rossington (49) to put on 82.

But a brilliant Matt Parkinson delivery saw off Rossington as they ended on 177, before Lancashire closed on 60-0.

The England white-ball spinner produced one of the balls of the County Championship season so far with one that pitched outside leg, turned dramatically and clipped Rossington's off-stump.

It was a breakthrough the Red Rose were desperate for after Kerrigan again frustrated his former employers, this time with the bat.

Rob Keogh (29) and Ricardo Vasconcelos (15) were the only other Northants batsmen to make double figures in an otherwise disappointing display.

Lancashire hammered home the advantage on the second evening through openers Alex Davies (36 not out) and Keaton Jennings (36 not out), who stretched their side's lead to 188.