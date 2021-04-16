Stiaan van Zyl joined Sussex ahead of the 2017 season

LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two): Glamorgan 285: Carlson 127*, Lloyd 84; Robinson 4-50 Sussex 481-9: Van Zyl 113, Garton 97, Haines 87, Thomason 67; Hogan 3-46 Sussex (8 pts) lead Glamorgan (4 pts) by196 runs with one first-innings wicket standing Scorecard

A superb hundred from Stiaan van Zyl put Sussex in charge as they took a first innings lead of 196 over Glamorgan, at 481-9.

Van Zyl hit 17 boundaries in his 113 off 153 balls.

George Garton's aggressive career-best 97 took the game further away from Glamorgan after a mid-innings wobble.

Openers Tom Haines (87) and Aaron Thomason (67) also made vital contributions to show the favourable batting conditions as Sussex reached 212-1 before Glamorgan fought back.

Michael Hogan (3-46) was the pick of the Glamorgan attack.

Van Zyl unleashed a series of stylish off-drives to get the run-rate moving freely in the first half of the day, while Garton also struck the ball fluently as the lead piled up and Ollie Robinson reached an untroubled second half-century in the space of two innings.

The evergreen Hogan went for just two runs an over but Glamorgan's other bowlers struggled to keep control, with Dan Douthwaite and David Lloyd both claiming two wickets in two balls.

Young spinner Callum Taylor got through 29 overs in a learning experience, but Sussex are well placed to force victory unless Glamorgan produce a sterling second-innings with the bat.

Sussex batsman Stiaan van Zyl told BBC Radio Sussex:

"Especially not playing for a year, getting a few runs under the belt is always special and to do it on a lovely day like this in Wales is even more special.

"It's nice to know that I can still do it (after missing the 2020 season), I thought I might have struggled mentally with it but the season's started properly now.

"We're in a great position with two days left, but the wicket is a good one and we'll have to bowl well. There'll be periods where it's going to get hard but as you saw, if we get one wicket they could fall in clusters.

"Four day cricket is about nailing your area or batting in your bubble for long periods, so if we can do it longer than them, we'll come out on top."

Glamorgan's Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales:

"The boys toiled pretty well, there was probably a bit of inconsistency at times and the ball got pretty soft, it felt like we were bowling with a cabbage, so we're on the back foot with a lot of work to do.

"I'm happy with my performance, we tried to be consistent in areas and lines but it was tough graft.

"It would be nice to put my feet up (while Glamorgan bat), there's definitely runs to be had and the wicket's got a bit better than day one.

"There aren't too many demons in the wicket, but you've got to be switched on and ready to go from the start (batting) since wickets can happen in clusters."