Stuart Broad's return of 3-50 was his best Notts bowling figures since taking 5-73 against Somerset, also at Trent Bridge, in April 2019

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 273: Patterson-White 73* & 128-2: Hameed 51*, Clarke 50* Warwickshire 201: Hain 72, Broad 3-50, Paterson 3-61 Nottinghamshire (5 pts) lead Warwickshire (4 pts) by 200 runs Scorecard

Stuart Broad claimed his best bowling figures for Nottinghamshire in two years to help his side get on top of Warwickshire at Trent Bridge.

Against a line-up missing his injured England colleague Dom Sibley, Broad took 3-50, backed by Dane Paterson (3-61) to help bowl out the Bears for 201.

Despite Sam Hain's 72, that earned the hosts a first-innings lead of 72.

Notts then built on that with unbeaten half-centuries for Haseeb Hameed (51 not out) and Joe Clarke (50 not out).

Aside from Sibley's absence, the Bears were already in a spot of bother when they resumed on 23-2, having lost both stand-in opener Rob Yates and new India Test signing Hanuma Vihari, who Broad had removed with the last ball of his final over the evening before.

Broad then quickly removed Bears captain Will Rhodes, caught behind, before nightwatchman Danny Briggs and Hain paired up for a useful fourth-wicket stand of 83.

But, after Broad returned to remove Briggs for 36, Paterson took over, to claim three wickets himself, including Michael Burgess, also for 36, although it was Liam Patterson-White who then claimed the key wicket of Hain, trapped leg before wicket.

Saturday's play will be suspended from 14:50 BST until 16:10 BST for the funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Dom Sibley's fractured finger

Following an x-ray, Warwickshire revealed at lunchtime that England opener Sibley has fractured the second finger of his right hand.

They have not yet put any estimate on how long he will be sidelined for - and have not yet ruled him out of batting in the second innings of this game.

In a statement, the club said: "Sibley is being regularly assessed. His contribution to the remainder of the game will be determined by the level of discomfort that the player is experiencing and the medical team."

Notts and England fast bowler Stuart Broad:

"We're in a strong position. Going into the third day 200 ahead after maybe being a bit below par with the bat on day one is a great position to be in.

"I pride myself on trying to set the tone so it was nice for me to get wickets early in my spells. As a bowling unit the pressure we created all day was pretty strong and we almost deserved a little bit more, but we put a few chances down.

"Sam Hain and Danny Briggs played really well but we built pressure and managed to get the wickets at the right times.

"It's great to be training and playing here again. Even without the crowds there is an aura about the place. It is always easy for me to feel at home again when I come back."

Warwickshire and England Lions batsman Sam Hain:

"It's pretty evident we're behind the eight ball at the minute but we've got to show a bit of character, stem the flow and gain back a little bit of control. Then you never know what can happen.

"As we saw last year against these boys, I back ourselves to chase anything down so we'll take it one ball at a time.

"It's definitely a partnerships wicket. The odd one is going up and down but there are runs out there.

"But wickets hurt you when they fall in clusters. That's when momentum can shift. I really do believe it's a momentum pitch. We know the odd one is keeping low and there's a little bit of variable bounce so hopefully we can get a couple and you never know what can happen."