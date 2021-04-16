Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Fell was Worcestershire's top scorer until being trapped LBW by Sam Conners

LV= County Championship Group One, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day two): Derbyshire 390 : Critchley 109, Du Plooy 98, Hosein 83*, Godleman 50; Barnard 4-67 Worcestershire 243-7: Fell 69, Wessels 60; Critchley 3-56 Worcestershire (4 pts) trail Derbyshire (6 pts) by 147 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire had the better of it for the second day running as they came close to making Worcestershire follow on.

After resuming on 360-8, Derbyshire fell shy of a fifth batting bonus point when they were bowled out for 390.

The Pears had got a third bowling point when Ed Barnard removed Ben Aitchison off the third ball of the 110th over.

But they then made hard work of it with the bat, reaching the follow-on target just before closing on 243-7, after fifties for Tom Fell and Riki Wessels.

Fell top scored with 69, before Notts old boy Wessels weighed in with 60.

In-form Matt Critchley followed up his first day century for Derbyshire by taking 3-56 off 22 overs with his leg spin, backed by two scalps for Sam Conners.

Earlier Barnard had taken both the Derbyshire wickets to fall to finish with 4-67.

Worcestershire resume on Saturday with a deficit of 147, having lost the key wicket of Ben Cox for 24 late on, clean bowled by Luis Reece, but Barnard (11 not out) and overseas debutant Alzarri Joseph (10 not out) but they have a chance to make inroads into Derbyshire's lead.

Saturday's play will be suspended from 14:50 BST until 16:10 in accordance with the funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.