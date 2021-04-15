Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ollie Robinson was a reserve for England on their 2021 tour of India

LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one): Glamorgan 285 (75 overs): Carlson 127*, Lloyd 84; Robinson 4-50, Carson 3-14 Sussex 99-0 (23 overs): Thomason 53* Sussex (3 points) trail Glamorgan (2 pts) by186 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson and Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson shared the honours before the visitors took control late on in Cardiff.

Carlson's stylish unbeaten 127 and David Lloyd's aggressive 84 steered Glamorgan to 284 all out.

But the total looked below par as Sussex reached 99 without loss in 23 overs.

Aaron Thomason (52 not out) and Tom Haines (43 not out) made sure their side finished the day strongly.

Robinson's spells early in the first two sessions twice left Glamorgan in trouble after they were put in, as he showed the skills that put him in England contention.

They only managed two substantial stands on a bright but chilly day, Carlson and Lloyd putting on 110 for the fourth wicket while Dan Douthwaite joined Carlson in a hard-hitting stand of 87 for the seventh wicket.

It was a first century in two years for Carlson, his 127 coming off 182 balls, but he ran out of partners as Glamorgan fell short of the third batting point they should have earned.

Northern Irish off-spinner Jack Carson, 20, took three for 14 wickets as the tail subsided tamely while teenage seamer Henry Crocombe, part of a youthful Sussex line-up, claimed two victims.

Thomason and Haines then made huge inroads into the home score in the closing stages, as they tucked into some below-par efforts from the Glamorgan change bowlers.