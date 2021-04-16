Steven Patterson struck twice in an over after scoring 38 valuable runs at number 10

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day two): Yorkshire 379 & 6-0: Lyth 6* Kent 265: Stevens 52, Robinson 44; Patterson 3-43, Olivier 3-55 Yorkshire (7 pts) lead Kent (5 pts) by 120 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire took a 114-run first innings lead after bowling out Kent for 265 on day two at Canterbury.

The Tykes added 21 to their overnight score before Darren Stevens (4-60) helped wrap up their innings for 379.

England batsman Zak Crawley was bowled for one and Steven Patterson struck twice in an over as Kent fell to 59-4.

Stevens (52), Ollie Robinson (44) and Grant Stewart (40) fought back, but none of them could go on before Yorkshire reached stumps on 6-0.

Resuming on 358-8, Matt Milnes removed skipper Patterson in the first over of the day and Stevens continued his superb start to the season by bowling Duanne Olivier to deny the Yorkshire hopes of a fifth batting bonus point.

Olivier skittled Crawley before his England colleague Joe Denly was trapped for 17 by Patterson who then had Jack Leaning caught behind for a duck as the hosts toiled.

Once again, 44-year-old Stevens came to Kent's rescue with a 99-ball 52, sharing middle-order stands of 70 with Robinson and 49 with Stewart before falling lbw to Harry Brook.

Stewart and Milnes chipped away at the deficit, but with the injured Harry Podmore unable to bat, the hosts' innings ended when they were nine down.

Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore survived two overs unscathed as Yorkshire closed the day 120 runs ahead.

Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens:

"The top order are gutted. They feel like they've missed out. And I'm gutted. I didn't really think I was out, but I shouldn't be getting hit on the pads by a part-time bowler.

"We're not very satisfied to be fair. It was a flat pitch and we probably should have been four or five down.

"There were no demons in that pitch. They just had a good game plan. We're going to have to try and dry them up and learn from what they did, hopefully pick up some wickets and slow the game down."

Yorkshire skipper Steven Patterson:

"We've won day one, We've one day two and now it's about being able to capitalise. It's important as a senior player to chip in and I was pleased I was able to step up.

"We couldn't have asked for any more from Harry Brook. He did a fantastic job and getting Darren Stevens was a bonus."

(On getting out his friend, Jack Leaning): "It's always nice to get your mates out. I don't think I could have kept a straight face if he'd stayed in for long."