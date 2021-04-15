Last updated on .From the section Counties

Both Liam Patterson-White's unbeaten 73 and his previous career-best half-century against Yorkshire in 2019 were scored with Tim Bresnan in the opposing attack

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 273: Patterson-White 73*; Rhodes 4-53, Bresnan 3-48 Warwickshire 23-2: Rhodes 18* Warwickshire 3 pts, Nottinghamshire 2 pts Scorecard

Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes took four wickets, well backed by the Bears' seam attack, as Nottinghamshire were bowled out in the day at Trent Bridge.

England's Olly Stone claimed 2-67, ex-England all-rounder Tim Bresnan took 3-48 and last week's hero Oliver Hannon-Dalby was miserly as Notts posted 273.

Liam Patterson-White hit a career-best unbeaten 73 as Notts rallied well from 119-6 before the Bears slumped to 24-2.

The big prize was India's Hanuma Vihari on his Bears debut for a 23-ball duck.

England star Stuart Broad had him caught at second slip in the penultimate over, after Zak Chappell had struck with his first ball in the second over to have Rob Yates caught behind for a golden duck.

Yates was promoted to open because of the as yet unexplained absence of England opener Dom Sibley, who was off the field from mid-afternoon onwards.

While Yates opened instead, Danny Briggs was also promoted up the order as nightwatchman following the loss of Vihari with six balls of an extended 100-over day left.

The regulation 96 overs were extended to make up in advance for the time lost when play is suspended on Saturday afternoon for the funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Earlier, Sibley's opening partner Rhodes had led the way with 4-53, as well as being responsible for the run-out of Notts youngster Lyndon James - and he then ended the day on 18, with Briggs still to get off the mark.