Glamorgan seamer James Weighell had a loan spell at Leicestershire last year

County Championship, Glamorgan v Sussex Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Thursday, 15 April Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online, updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Sussex

Glamorgan are set to give seam bowler James Weighell his debut in their second County Championship match against Sussex in Cardiff.

The former Durham player is likely to replace Jamie McIlroy, who picked up a side strain in the draw against Yorkshire.

Sussex also drew their opening game, away to Lancashire.

The visitors are still without Welsh opener Phil Salt, who suffered a foot injury in a bike accident.

But an innings of 155 from fellow opener Tom Haines was their stand-out performance in round one.

Australian batsman Travis Head is yet to arrive in Sussex, while England bowlers Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer are respectively on Indian Premier League duty and injured.

With Glamorgan opening bat Nick Selman recovered from an ankle injury at Old Trafford, captain Chris Cooke confirmed there is only likely to be one change in the home side.

"Roman Walker comes into the squad but it looks like James Weighell will be making his debut, which is great for him," said Cooke.

"He's settled in well, he's a pretty good bowling all-rounder. He'll be offering the team a lot, he's got a good record and I'm sure he'll be looking to prove a few people wrong as he makes Cardiff his home."

Although Glamorgan will be starting behind closed doors, Cooke is hopeful that could change by the time of the Yorkshire return game on 13 May if the Welsh Government approves a request for a pilot.

He also welcomes the chance for the players to be based at home after a hotel stay in Leeds with no evening food available.

"It was tricky up in Yorkshire with the travelling and the hotel situation, getting dinner, even showering after the game and recovery, so it'll be nice to have home comforts and hopefully those one-percenters will be in our favour," Cooke added.

"The word on the street is that they're going to see if they can get them [supporters] in for the Yorkshire game, which would be awesome.

"It was a nice start for us at Headingley, a good performance but not a complete performance and we've got things we can still work on so I think the ceiling is pretty high for this group."

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Lloyd, Balbirnie, Root, Carlson, C Cooke (capt), Taylor, Douthwaite, Cullen, Weighell, van der Gugten, Hogan, Walker.

Sussex (from, probable): Thomason, Haines, van Zyl, Clark, Brown (capt), Rawlins, Garton, Robinson, Meaker, Carson, Hunt, Crocombe, Beer, Orr.