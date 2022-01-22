England in West Indies 2022
January
|19 v Barbados Cricket Association President's XI (d/n), Barbados
|England won by 94 runs
|22 1st Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n)
|West Indies won by nine wickets
|Scorecard. Report
23 2nd Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (20:00 GMT)
26 3rd Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (20:00 GMT)
29 4th Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (20:00 GMT)
30 5th Twenty20 international, Barbados (d/n) (20:00 GMT)
West Indies then play three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals in India between 6 and 20 February.
March
1-4 Tour match (opponents TBC)
8-12 1st Test, Antigua (14:00 GMT)
16-20 2nd Test, Barbados (14:00 GMT)
24-28 3rd Test, Grenada (14:00 GMT/15:00 BST)
