New Zealand women in England 2021

From the section Women's Cricket

England's Tammy Beaumont in action against New Zealand

September

1 1st Twenty20 international, Chelmsford (14:30 BST)

4 2nd Twenty20 international, Hove (14:30 BST)

9 3rd Twenty20 international, Taunton (14:30 BST)

16 1st ODI, Bristol (10:30 BST)

19 2nd ODI, Worcester (10:30 BST)

21 3rd ODI, Leicester (10:30 BST)

23 4th ODI, Derby (10:30 BST)

26 5th ODI, Canterbury (10:30 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Top Stories

Featured