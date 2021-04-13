Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jackson Bird plays Sheffield Shield cricket in Australia for Tasmania

Australia seamer Jackson Bird will no longer join up with Lancashire for a County Championship spell as he recovers from a neck problem.

Bird, 34, was expected to join up with the Red Rose this month and play six games, but now has been advised to rest for four weeks with a bulging disc.

Lancashire are now looking at the possibility of an overseas replacement for the former Test bowler.

"We are disappointed to lose Jackson," director of cricket Paul Allott said.

"He would have been a great addition to our side for six County Championship matches this summer.

"But of course, we understand that his long-term health and fitness must come first, and we all hope to see him back out on a cricket field soon."