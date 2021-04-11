Last updated on .From the section Counties

County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford (day four): Sussex 301 & 103-2: Thomason 46* Lancashire 407: Vilas 189, Davies 61, Jones 58; Hunt 3-47 Match Drawn. Lancashire 13 pts, Sussex 11 pts Scorecard

Lancashire and Sussex were forced to accept a draw in their County Championship Group Three opener after bad weather intervened for a second successive day in Manchester.

After the loss of half the day on Saturday, only 36 overs were possible on the final day at Old Trafford.

Sussex took their score from 38-0 overnight to finish on 103-2.

Aaron Thomason showed huge concentration in his obdurate 46 not out from 189 balls - and just one four.

England one-day international paceman Saqib Mahmood took both the Sussex wickets to fall before a snow shower for the second successive day signalled a premature conclusion.

Both sides are in Group Three action again on Thursday when Lancashire are at home to Northants, while Sussex are on the road again - against Glamorgan at Cardiff.

This game was switched from Hove following an infestation of daddy longlegs larvae.

The two fixtures were reversed, so Sussex will now host the return game from 29 April-2 May.