Graeme van Buuren hit 17 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 110

County Championship Group Two, The Bristol County Ground (day four): Surrey 220 & 333: Foakes 133, Burns 74; M Taylor 4-94 Gloucestershire 326 & 229-2: Van Buuren 110*, Dent 91* Gloucestershire (22 pts) beat Surrey (4 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Graeme van Buuren's rapid unbeaten century led Gloucestershire to an eight-wicket victory over Surrey.

Set a target of 228, Van Buuren hit 110 off 98 balls and captain Chris Dent made 91 not out in a stand of 193.

A rain shower after tea halted the hosts with 43 needed, but they got back on at 17:20 BST and raced to victory.

Earlier England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes made 133 but Surrey lost their last five second-innings wickets in Bristol for 15 to be bowled out for 333.

The visitors had looked comfortable at 318-5 with a lead of more than 200 approaching lunch, but Jordan Clark's dismissal by Matt Taylor (4-94) moments after reaching his half-century triggered the collapse.

Foakes edged Taylor behind early in the afternoon session having made an 11th first-class century and last man Amar Virdi was run out a couple of overs later.

Gloucestershire lost James Bracey and Tom Lace in consecutive overs to leave them 36-2 before Van Buuren's 94-ball hundred and Dent's second half-century of the match saw their side to victory in just 37.1 overs.