South Africa v Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan stars as tourists win Twenty20 opener

Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan averages 75 in seven Twenty20 internationals against South Africa
First Twenty20 international, Johannesburg
South Africa 188-6 (20 overs): Markram 51, Klaasen 50, Nawaz 2-21
Pakistan 189-6 (19.5 overs): Rizwan 74*, B Hendricks 3-32
Pakistan won by four wickets
Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan hit an unbeaten 74 as Pakistan chased 189 with a ball to spare to beat South Africa in the Twenty20 series opener.

Pakistan required 11 from the last over, and three from two balls, with an overthrow sealing a four-wicket win.

Rizwan, who hit nine fours and two sixes, shared 41 with Babar Azam, 45 with Fakhar Zaman and 48 Faheem Ashraf.

Earlier South Africa made 188-6 with opener Aiden Markram making 51 and captain Heinrich Klaasen 50.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz took 2-21 for the tourists, while Hassan Ali, who hit nine off three balls to guide Pakistan home, claimed 2-28.

Pakistan needed 52 from four overs, and 38 from 18 balls, before left-arm pace bowler Beuran Hendricks' (3-32) 18th over went for 16 to leave Pakistan in control.

The second match in the four-match series takes place on Monday, before games on Wednesday and Friday.

