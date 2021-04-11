Last updated on .From the section Counties

Yorkshire's partnership between Harry Brook and Adam Lyth frustrated Glamorgan

County Championship Group Three, Headingley (day four): Glamorgan 330: Van der Gugten 85* & 241-4 dec: B Root 110*, C Cooke 102*; Coad 3-18 Yorkshire 193: Lyth 53 & 223-4: Lyth 115*, Brook 60; Hogan 2-32 Yorkshire (11 pts) drew with Glamorgan (14 pts) Scorecard

Glamorgan had to settle for a draw against Yorkshire as Adam Lyth (115 not out) and Harry Brook (60) halted the visitors' victory bid at Headingley.

Set 379 to win in a potential 76 overs, Yorkshire were 223-4 when the teams shook hands.

Lyth and Brook dug in comfortably to ease home worries, after Joe Root fell for 13 just after lunch.

Earlier Billy Root and Chris Cooke made unbeaten centuries for Glamorgan before the declaration.

Root had the satisfaction of reaching three figures with a leg-side push for two off brother Joe, who had been brought on to bowl shortly before.

Cooke accelerated towards his hundred with some muscular drives and marched off as soon as he got there, having taken his partnership with Root to 212, a record fifth-wicket stand for Glamorgan against Yorkshire.

The home side, favourites to win County Championship Group Three, looked in real trouble when Joe Root edged Douthwaite to slip to leave them on 47-3.

But after losing 10 minutes to a snow flurry, Glamorgan also had to consider being docked points for a poor over-rate. They gave their spinners a lengthy outing as Lyth played a confident and assured innings, reaching three figures in just 166 balls.

Yorkshire will have to replace injured seamers Ben Coad and Matthew Fisher for their trip to Kent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan will take confidence from having the better of their opening game after a poor red-ball performance in 2020, although Saturday's snowfall came when they had high hopes of pushing on to win.