Australia won both the ODI and T20 series against New Zealand

Third one-day international, Bay Oval, Tauranga Australia 149-7 (25 overs): Healy 46; Kasperek 3-24 New Zealand 128-9 (25 overs): Satterthwaite 20; Schutt 2-22, Wareham 2-25 Australia won by 21 runs; won series 3-0 Scorecard

Australia completed a clean sweep over New Zealand with a 21-run victory in a rain-affected final one-day international of the series.

The match was reduced to 25 overs a side after rain in Tauranga.

Australia posted 149-7, with White Ferns off-spinner Leigh Kasperek taking three wickets in five balls to disrupt their progress.

However, New Zealand once again struggled for impetus with the bat, finishing on 128-9.

Alysaa Healy top-scored for Australia with 46 but she, Ashleigh Gardner and Rachael Haynes all fell to Kasperek in one over.

New Zealand slipped to 51-4 and 77-6 in their chase, Megan Schutt taking 2-22 as the hosts struggled for runs.

Georgia Wareham also took 2-25 on her one-day debut as Australia extended their record-breaking winning streak to 24 matches.