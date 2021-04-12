Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

England last played India in a Test at Wormsley in 2014, which the tourists won by six wickets

England will play a one-off Test against India as part of a multi-format series in June.

Heather Knight's side will begin the series with a four-day red ball match in Bristol from 16-19 June.

They will then face India in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals around the country.

England will end their home summer with a limited-overs series against New Zealand, comprising three T20 games and five ODIs in September.

While England play a Test every two years as part of the multi-format Women's Ashes, India have not played one since meeting South Africa in November 2014.

"I'm so excited. When Test matches do come around, they're massive events for us," England captain Knight told BBC Sport.

"Some of the girls haven't played in a Test match - there's definitely talk about how do you best prepare for it because we obviously don't do it very often."

England and Australia are the only women's sides to have played a Test since August 2015.

A number of players have spoken about their desire to play more external-link long-form cricket, but such games have not been seen to be financially viable.

"I'd love to play a Test match in India - what a challenge and event that would be ," Knight added.

"It's really important that we are playing India, who are such a big cricket nation. Hopefully it won't be the only one."

The coronavirus pandemic meant England's 2020 home summer was limited to five T20s against West Indies, all of which were played in Derby.

England v India schedule

16-19 June: One-off Test, County Ground, Bristol

27 June: 1st ODI, County Ground, Bristol

30 June: 2nd ODI, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

3 July: 3rd ODI, New Road, Worcester

9 July: 1st T20, Wantage Road, Northampton

11 July: 2nd T20, 1st Central County Ground, Hove

15 July: 3rd T20, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford

England v New Zealand schedule

1 September: 1st T20, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford

4 September: 2nd T20, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

9 September: 3rd T20, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

16 September: 1st ODI, County Ground, Bristol

19 September: 2nd ODI, New Road, Worcester

21 September: 3rd ODI, The Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester

23 September: 4th ODI, The Incora County Ground, Derby

26 September: 5th ODI, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury

