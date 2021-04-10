Last updated on .From the section Counties

David Bedingham and Ned Eckersley's partnership of 254 moved the game away from Notts on Saturday

County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge (day three): Durham 330 & 332-4 : Bedingham 180*, Eckersley 113*; Hutton 2-33 Nottinghamshire 267: Moores 96*, Hutton 51; Salisbury 4-74 Durham (5pts) lead Notts (5pts) by 395 runs Scorecard

David Bedingham and Ned Eckersley's fine partnership saw Durham build a commanding 395-run lead on day three.

South African Bedingham followed up his first innings half-century with a career-best 180 not out in the second.

He was ably supported by Eckersley who ended on 113 not out, as Notts' bowling attack struggled at Trent Bridge.

The hosts had earlier added 102 to their overnight total, with Tom Moores left unbeaten four runs short of a ton as Notts were dismissed for 267.

Notts got to within 63 runs of Durham's first innings total of 330, with Brett Hutton adding 51 before being pinned lbw by Matthew Salisbury (4-74).

Moores, who was dropped on eight yesterday, looked set to reach a century, but Brydon Carse (4-86) removed last man Jake Ball to leave him agonisingly short.

Durham's second innings got off to a shaky start and they had yet to get off the mark when they lost opener Alex Lees after three balls.

Scott Borthwick and Michael Jones also fell cheaply as Durham slipped to 22-3 just after lunch, before Bedingham's introduction settled them down.

He and Jack Burnham added 56 runs for the fourth wicket, with the former reaching his century in 126 balls, including 12 fours.

Eckersley reached his 16th first-class century off 121 balls as Durham's unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 254 moved the game away from Notts as the day wore on.

Their cause wasn't helped by England paceman Jake Ball being unable to bowl through injury, while Hutton also picked up a knock to join him on the sidelines.