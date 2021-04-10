Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ben Foakes steered Surrey away from trouble at Bristol

County Championship Group Two, The Bristol County Ground (day three): Surrey 220 & 232-5: Foakes 81*, Burns 74; Taylor 2-64 Gloucestershire 326: Dent 78, Lace 65, Bracey 54; Topley 5-66 Surrey (4 pts) lead Gloucestershire (6 pts) by 126 runs Scorecard

England pair Ben Foakes and Rory Burns kept Surrey in the game at Bristol as the visitors closed day three leading Gloucestershire by 126.

An unbeaten 81 from Foakes, and 74 from Burns saw Surrey recover from 48-3, trailing by 58, after Gloucestershire took a first-innings lead of 106.

Foakes and Jordan Clark (23 not out), took Surrey to 232-5 at stumps.

Reece Topley had earlier claimed 5-66 - his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket since 2014.

But it wasn't before Gloucestershire had nudged their lead into three figures.

The home side then took three wickets for just seven runs at the start of the Surrey second innings to take a firm grip on the game.

Ryan Higgins trapped Mark Stoneman lbw for 16 before Matt Taylor removed both Hashim Amla and Ollie Pope, both caught behind for a duck.

Surrey needed stability and Burns provided it with a 93-ball half-century on his way to a welcome 130-ball innings after a difficult winter with England.

He and Foakes added 97 for the fourth wicket before Burns skied George Scott to long leg trying to pull.

David Payne then took out Jamie Smith's off-stump with the last ball before tea to leave Surrey 187-5, leading by only 81.

But Foakes and Clark ensured Surrey will return on day four with a chance to set a challenging target.