Captain Tom Abell could be the key to Somerset's chances of victory on the final day

County Championship Group Two, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 313 & 143: Eskinazi 53; Davey 3-16, Leach 3-18, C Overton 3-26 Somerset 172 & 112-3: Abell 62* Somerset (3 pts) need 173 runs to beat Middlesex (6 pts) Scorecard

Middlesex's County Championship game with Somerset was in the balance when rain washed out the final session.

Somerset are 112-3, chasing a target of 285 to win, heading into the final day.

Middlesex had resumed on 87-2 in their second innings but collapsed to 143 all out, with Josh Davey, Jack Leach and Craig Overton all taking three wickets.

Captain Tom Abell then steered Somerset's chase at Lord's with an unbeaten 62 as his side closed needing another 173 runs for victory.

Middlesex would have been hoping to give Somerset a much tougher target, but folded before lunch, losing their last six wickets for 16 runs.

England spinner Leach found plenty of turn to claim 3-16, while seamer Davey picked up the key wicket of Middlesex captain Stevie Eskinazi for 53 to trigger the collapse.

In reply, Somerset opener Tom Lammonby edged Ethan Bamber to slip to go first ball, before England batsman Tom Banton and Abell steadied things with a second-wicket stand of 79.

Toby Roland-Jones removed Banton and James Hildreth, both lbw, to give Middlesex a late boost before the rain arrived during tea and play was eventually called off at 17:45 BST.