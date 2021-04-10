Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ricardo Vasconcelos scored 20 fours in his 209-ball innings of 154

County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day three): Northamptonshire 301-5: Vasconcelos 154, Keogh 66* Kent 455: Stevens 116*, Robinson 84, Leaning 79; Buck 3-84 Northamptonshire (5 pts) trail Kent (6 pts) by 154 runs Scorecard

Opener Ricardo Vasconcelos scored 154 as Northamptonshire fought back with the bat on day three against Kent.

After resuming on 91-1, veteran Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens (2-59) removed Emilio Gay and Alex Wakely in the first six overs of the morning.

Northants were 135-4 when Charlie Thurston was bowled by Harry Podmore, but Vasconcelos and Rob Keogh then put on a fifth-wicket partnership of 142.

Keogh was 66 not out as the hosts closed on 301-5, still 154 runs behind.

Left-hander Vasconcelos was unbeaten on 54 overnight, and reached his sixth first-class century after lunch as he and Keogh batted through a rain-affected afternoon session to reach 245-4 at tea.

Vasconcelos saw his 209-ball innings, which included 20 fours, ended when he fell to a catch off Jack Leaning.

Bad light and sleet curtailed the day's play and, with victory looking unlikely for either side, bonus points remain available on the final day.