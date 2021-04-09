Last updated on .From the section Counties

Edgbaston was under thick cloud cover for a second day for Warwickshire's meeting with Derbyshire

County Championship Group One, Edgbaston (day two): Derbyshire 189: Critchley 64, Reece 63; Norwell 5-32 Warwickshire 169-5: Lamb 41*, Yates 40 Warwickshire 3 pts, Derbyshire 1 pt Scorecard

Derbyshire's bowlers had the better of the second day of the new County Championship season at Edgbaston as they limited Warwickshire to 169-5.

Replying to Derbyshire's 189 all out on day one, after quickly losing captain Will Rhodes the evening before, it again proved a struggle for the Bears.

England opening batsman Dom Sibley took two hours and 24 minutes over his 29 from exactly 100 deliveries.

But Matt Lamb's unbeaten 41 and Rob Yates (40) ate into Derbyshire's lead.

Derbyshire missed a chance to remove Lamb when he edged the fourth ball after tea from Fynn Hudson-Prentice but was dropped at slip on 26.

By the close, after the final 20 overs had been lost to bad light, Lamb had helped to add a perhaps crucial unbroken 55 with Tim Bresnan (27 not out).

But the young visiting attack still bowled well, led by the impressive Ben Aitchison (2-31) and Sam Conners, who removed Sibley with a perfectly shaped off-cutter to add to his previous day's wicket of Rhodes.

The two sides observed a minute's silence before the start of the afternoon session - and flags were flown at half mast - following the announcement of the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.