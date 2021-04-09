Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Lace batted for almost three hours for his 65

County Championship Group Two, The Bristol County Ground (day two): Surrey 220: Amla 56; Shaw 4-48 Gloucestershire 311-8: Dent 78, Lace 65, Bracey 54; Topley 4-64 Gloucestershire (6 pts) lead Surrey (3 pts) by 91 runs Scorecard

Half-centuries from Gloucestershire's top three batsmen secured a first-innings lead against Surrey in their County Championship game.

James Bracey (54), captain Chris Dent (78) and Tom Lace (65) all starred as the hosts closed on 311-8 at Bristol.

They lead by 91 after Surrey lost their final wicket with the third ball of day two to be bowled out for 220.

England's Reece Topley edged left-armer David Payne behind to Bracey to give the seamer his third wicket.

Players paused after lunch for a two-minute silence to mark the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and also wore black armbands. Flags were also flown at half-mast in memory of the former two-time president of the MCC.

Topley took four wickets for Surrey, including the key one of Dent, but only after he had shared an opening stand of 139 with wicketkeeper Bracey.

Surrey did manage to pick up regular wickets after breaking that partnership and were hopeful of bowling their opponents out before stumps when they had them 282-8.

But Jack Taylor and Matt Taylor took Gloucestershire past 300 and through to the close to frustrate Rory Burns' side.