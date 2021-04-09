Last updated on .From the section Counties

Former South Africa international Dane Vilas is in his fifth season with Lancashire

County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Sussex 301: Haines 155, Robinson 59; Bailey 4-48 Lancashire 339-5: Vilas 158 not out, Davies 61, Jones 58 Lancashire 6pts, Sussex 4pts Scorecard

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas hit an unbeaten 158 as the hosts took control on day two against Sussex.

Players paused after lunch for a two-minute silence to mark the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and also wore black armbands.

Sussex added 10 runs to their overnight 291-9 to earn a third batting point Sean Hunt was trapped lbw.

Lancashire got off to a difficult start to their innings before skipper Vilas led them to 339-5 at the close.

The hosts had been reduced to 41-3, with opener Keaton Jennings being caught by Aaron Thomason off the bowling of Ollie Robinson for just four.

However, Alex Davies (61) and Vilas put on 91 for the fourth wicket before Rob Jones picked up where Davies had left off with 58 in a stand of 125 with his captain.