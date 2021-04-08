Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tendulkar scored a record 100 international centuries during his 24-year career

India legend Sachin Tendulkar has been released from hospital a week after he was admitted having contracted Covid-19.

Tendulkar, 47, said on 27 March he had tested positive and was taken to a Mumbai hospital six days later "as a matter of abundant precaution".

The former batsman says he has returned home and "will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate".

"I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers," he said.

"I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances."

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, is widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest batsmen.

He scored a record 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and another 18,426 in 463 one-day internationals.

India is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases with an average of more than 90,000 daily cases in April.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) begins on Friday.